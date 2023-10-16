5T Secretary VK Pandian reviews progress of EKAMRA project

Bhubaneswar: Directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Secretary to CM VK Pandian today made field visit to different sites EKAMRA Project and reviewed the progress. It’s a dream project of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The EKAMRA development project was conceived in 2019, and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation for the project on June 28 this year.

After the review, VK Pandian directed the authorities to speed up the EKAMRA Project. He has asked for early start to different works under the project.

It may be mentioned here that Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action Plan (EKAMRA) is an integrated approach to acknowledge and revive the heritage value of the inner core of the old town of Bhubaneswar through Urban Design.

The old town, also known as Ekamra Kshetra, is a living heritage city with numerous temples, sacred water bodies, processional routes and traditional communities of priests and diverse cultural activities and practices. The Chief Minister has always been keen to restore the heritage sites of Old Town area. He had initiated the restoration of Bindu Sagar and setting up of Ekamra Bana project.

After reviewing the work plan and the schedule prepared by the Agency, Pandian instructed the agency to finalize all the detail designs, mobilize materials & machineries, and start work on link road from Taleswar to Kotitirtheswar road, box drains from Sanatorium Chhak to Taleswar and onwards, North parking along with the link road and duct laying works along the outer access road. Public amenities on both sides of Purbadwar chhaak, behind Lingaraj haat and near South West Parking should also be started at the same time.

Pandian advised to complete the project works in time.

Principal Secretary Works VVK Yadav, Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi, BMC Commissioner V A Kulange, Khurda Collector KS Chakraborty, OBCC MD, and other senior officers were present.

