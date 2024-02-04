5T Chairman Pandian recites poem at Poets Conclave in KIIT, watch

Bhubaneswar: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian today attended the Odia Poets Conclave, being organised as part of the First World Odia Language Conference 2024.

Apart from addressing the gathering, Pandian recited a poem saying every person born in the world is a poet. Breath is the first poem of life and everyone is a poet working at different levels, he said adding that poetry is part of life. Humans can do many things in different fields using their brains, but poetry comes from the heart. We are all poets in the field we work in. On this occasion, Pandian enthralled everyone by reciting a poem.

In his welcome speech, Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT-KISS and Kandhamal MP, said, Language is our past and our future. The World Odia Language Conference is a great opportunity to get intimate with your glory.

Samanta said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s vision and efforts are highly commendable. He thanked the State Government and the Chief Minister for giving the opportunity to KIIT to organize the Odia Poets Conference.

Several poets and dignitaries attended the event. While many of the poets recited poems some of them were felicitated.