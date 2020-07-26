57 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Cuttack city, Tally mounts to 671

57 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Cuttack city, Tally mounts to 671

Cuttack: As many as 57 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Sunday, taking the total positive cases in the city to 671, Officials said.

Among the fresh cases, 11 are institutional quarantine cases, 36 home quarantine, two paid quarantine while eight cases have been reported from local contact.

Meanwhile, 23 Covid patients of the city have recovered from the deadly disease recently, CMC said.

Details are as follows: