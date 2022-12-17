50 year old temple to be lifted 3 feet in Odisha’s Cuttack: Watch

Cuttack: An old temple in Cuttack of Odisha will be lifted 3.5 feet from ground to keep it safe from drain water. The temple lifting work was started on November 22 and will take a few more days to be completed.

As per reports, in a rare effort in the State, the 50 year old Sarpeshwara temple at the canal road in friends colony of Cuttack that has been dedicated to Lord Shiva will be lifted up to 3 and half feet.

Reportedly, as many as 40 jacks have been used and the work is underway. The estimated time of the lifting is one month. The work started on November 22 in which four technically skilled workers from Haryana and Kurukshetra are working daily.

The work has been assigned to a private company at a price of Rs 2 lakh while a total of Rs 7 lakh is estimated to be spent for the whole renovation work.

The lifting work was needed because the dirty drain water of the nearby canal was entering the temple.

It is to be noted that there are many such old temples in Cuttack which need lifting. Hence, after successful completion of the lifting work of Sarpeshwar temple, it will be an example for others.