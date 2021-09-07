5-year-old girl, her father drown in pond in Odisha’s Nuapada district

Nuapada: In a tragic incident, a five year old girl and her father met watery grave at a pond in this district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Salebhata village under Nuapada NAC.

The deceased persons have been identified as Debika Majhi (5) and Rohit Majhi of Salebhata village.

As per reports, the two had gone to the village pond for taking bath. After sometime the girl started to drown in the deep water. Seeing this, her father went to rescue her but in vain.

Following the sad incident, the locals fished out bodies of the father-daughter duo from the water.

After being alerted, Nuapada Police reached the spot while further investigation of the case is underway.

A pall of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of the girl and her father.

Earlier this week on September 3, in another tragic incident two minors had drowned in a pond at Kamarguda village under Padia block of Malkangiri district.

Identified as Anita Madakami ( 3) and Ayush Kabasi the minors had reportedly gone to play near the pond that was about 50 metres away from their houses when they slipped into the water and met watery grave.

Their parents later found bodies of Anita and Ayush floating in the pond and took them to Padia Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctors declared them brought dead.