Bhubaneswar: Bus carrying visitors gets stuck at Lion Safari of Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: Some visitors of the lion safari in Nandankanan were safely rescued on Tuesday while they were panicked as the bus, in which they had gone into the safari, got trapped in mud. The Deputy Director of NZP informed.

As per reports, panic ran high among the visitors who were aboard a Safari bus in the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) today as their bus stuck in mud. Despite his best effort for about 15 minutes, the driver could not make the bus to remove and hence another bus was sent by the authorities that rescued the passengers/ visitors. Fortunately, no untoward incident took place and the rescue operation was successful.

As per reports, it had poured heavily earlier due to which the bus got trapped in the kaccha road inside the safari.

It is to be noted that the lion safari is one of the best attractions of this park.

It is another incident in the Nandankanan in this month where panic gripped the visitors. Earlier in this month a tiger named Suraj had reportedly broke the fence and escaped from the Safari here. The tiger escaped from the enclosure while being fed, as per the Zoo officials.

Later, the tourists were evacuated from the zoo as the tiger could not be traced for some time. However, later it was spotted inside the safari.