5 students injured as Auto rickshaw overturns in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Balasore: In a tragic incident as many as five students sustained injury after an Auto rickshaw overturned in Balasore district of Odisha today. The incident took place near Kantabania Chhaka and the students were on their way to collect the Goddess Saraswati idol.

As per reports, five Class X students of the Olamara High School of Jaleswar block were on their way to collect the Goddess Saraswati idol for puja tomorrow in an Auto rickshaw. In Kantabania area the driver of the vehicle lost control on the steering and the Auto overturned.

Soon after the incident the locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured students and sent them to Hatigarh Community Health Centre for treatment. However, as health condition of two of them deteriorated the two were then shifted to Balasore District Head quarter Hospital.