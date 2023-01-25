Former Odisha MLA Nabin Nanda marries off his daughter-in-law

Bhubaneswar: Former Dhenkanal MLA Nabin Nanda on Tuesday got his daughter-in-law Madhusmita married off after his son died.

According to reports, after the untimely demise of his son Sambit the ex-MLA took the decision of marrying off his daughter-in-law. It is worth mentioning that the day of the wedding coincided with the National Girl Child Day.

The wedding ceremony was held at Laxmi Temple in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar according to Hindu rituals.

Furthermore according to reports, she married Shiva Chandan of Remuna from Balasore district.

The event was held in a low-key manner. Notably, Sambit had succumbed to lungs infection while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack in May, 2021.