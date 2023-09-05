5 students from Keonjhar to study at Curtin University, Odisha CM offers them best wishes

Bhubaneswar: It is matter of great pride for the people of Odisha that five engineering students of Government College of Engineering (GCE) in Keonjhar have been selected to pursue higher studies at Curtin University in Australia.

Having successfully completed their BTech in mining, the students namely Minarbha Sahoo, Advik Kumar, Aquib Ahmed, Gitish Sekhar Nayak, and Saroj Kumar Biswakarma are going to pursue higher education at the leading Australian varsity.

The Keonjhar District Administration pledged to cover all expenses, including travel and living costs, through the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund. This initiative underscores the administration’s unwavering dedication to fostering educational excellence and empowering the youth of Keonjhar.

The five students will be pursuing their Master of Professional Engineering in Mining at the prestigious Curtin University, specifically at the West Australian School of Mines: Minerals, Energy, and Chemical Engineering (WASM: MECE), affiliated with Curtin University.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a heart-warming interaction with these aspiring scholars at Naveen Niwas, expressed his delight and offered his best wishes. He encouraged them to study hard and passionately pursue their career goals.

Curtin University stands as a global beacon of academic excellence, boasting strong industry connections, high-impact research, and innovative course offerings. Notably, it has consistently ranked second in the QS World University Rankings by Subject for Mineral and Mining Engineering for seven consecutive years. The partnership between the Keonjhar District Administration and the West Australian School of Mines: Minerals, Energy, and Chemical Engineering is a strategic move aimed at nurturing local talent and preparing them for leadership roles in the mining industry.

Under the visionary leadership of CM Naveen Patnaik, Keonjhar District Administration is focusing on Transformation in Education as well as in other sectors. This opportunity will inspire other students to focus and built a better career in future, said Ashish Thakare, Collector Keonjhar

By equipping these students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills in mining engineering, Keonjhar aspires to become a model of academic excellence and responsible resource management.

The collaboration between Keonjhar and Curtin University is a testament to the transformative power of education and visionary leadership. It serves as an inspiration to other students and underscores the commitment of the administration to building a brighter future for the youth.

During the interaction with the CM, VK Pandian, 5T Secretary, Ashish Thakare, Collector & District Magistrate of Keonjhar, were present.