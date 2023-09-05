Monsoon withdrawal process in Odisha to begin from October 15: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The withdrawal process of monsoon in Odisha will begin from October 15, informed the regional centre of the IMD (India Meteorological Department) today.

Director of Bhubaneswar regional centre HR Biswas said that the monsoon was weak during the month of August but Odisha received normal rainfall last month. Apart from some blocks of some districts, there was normal rainfall across the State in August, he added.

Biswas also predicted that there will be normal rainfall across Odisha throughout the month of September.

As per the discussion with the Agriculture Department, till now there is no report of deficit rainfall causing water scarcity for agricultural activities in any part of the State, the weatherman informed.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that the low pressure over the North-Western Bay of Bengal is expected to cause heavy rainfall in Odisha for the next three days.

A total of 16 districts have been issued yellow and orange warning in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangapur are likely to experience very heavy rainfall. These areas might experience rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm.

Furthermore, the Regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to 11 districts in view of heavy rainfall tomorrow. Additionally, nine districts have been given a yellow alert for September 7.

Weather forecasts suggest the formation of another cyclonic circulation on September 11. This is likely to develop into another low pressure by September 13. This low pressure is expected to cause rainfall in Odisha till September 15.