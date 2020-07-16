494 New Covid19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 15k Mark
Bhubaneswar: As many as 494 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hour as informed by the State Information and Public Relation (I&PR) Department today.
According to the &PR Department while 494 cases out of the total 322 have been detected from the quarantine centres while 172 are local contacts.
Here is the district-wise list of new COVID cases:
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 21
3. Bhadrak: 7
4. Bolangir: 3
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 38
7. Ganjam: 246
8. Jagatsinghpur: 1
9. Jajpur: 15
10. Kalahandi: 2
11. Kendrapada: 11
12. Keonjhar: 10
13. Khurda: 64
14. Koraput: 4
15. Malkangiri: 4
16. Mayurbhanj:14
17. Nabarangpur: 4
18. Nayagarh: 16
19. Nuapada: 9
20. Puri:7
21. Rayagada:1
22. Sambalpur: 4
23. Sundargarh: 10