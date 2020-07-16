covid cases in odisha

494 New Covid19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 15k Mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 494 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hour as informed by the State Information and Public Relation (I&PR) Department today.

According to the &PR Department while 494 cases out of the total 322 have been detected from the quarantine centres while 172 are local contacts.

Here is the district-wise list of new COVID cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 21

3. Bhadrak: 7

4. Bolangir: 3

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 38

7. Ganjam: 246

8. Jagatsinghpur: 1

9. Jajpur: 15

10. Kalahandi: 2

11. Kendrapada: 11

12. Keonjhar: 10

13. Khurda: 64

14. Koraput: 4

15. Malkangiri: 4

16. Mayurbhanj:14

17. Nabarangpur: 4

18. Nayagarh: 16

19. Nuapada: 9

20. Puri:7

21. Rayagada:1

22. Sambalpur: 4

23. Sundargarh: 10

