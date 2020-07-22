COVID19
440 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach to 13749

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 440 COVID_19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals in the state, it said.

According to the Health Dept, as many as 83 COVID-19 patients have recovered from Khordha district, highest in the state.

Besides, 68 persons  from Ganjam district, 49 from Balasore, 40 from Malkangiri, 23 from Jagatsinghpur, 21 from Bhadrak, 20 from Mayurbhanj, 18 from Koraput, 17 from Puri, 12 from Jharsuguda, 12 from Keonjhar, 12 from Nabarangpur, 11 from Cuttack, 10 from Baragarh, 9 from Jajpur, 9 from Angul, 6 from Kendrapara, 6 from Sundergarh, 5 from Bolangir, 5 from Sambalpur, 4 from Nayagarh have been cured from the deadly virus today.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13749, tweeted the Health Dept.

