438 Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha on October 10

Bhubaneswar: As many as 438 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged across Odisha, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department of the State government on October 10.

The H&FW department, in its Twitter handle on Sunday, informed that the highest recoveries have been made in Khordha district (192).

The total recovered cases in Odisha now stand at 1018749.

The details of the recovery cases from different districts today are as follows:

A total of 652 Covid-19 positive cases including 92 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,31,696, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.

Among the 652 positives in quarantine there are 380 and local contact 272 cases. Hence, the number of active cases stands at 5,083.

Meanwhile, the new recovery cases stands at 597, taking the total number of 10,18,311. The active stands at 5,083.

 

