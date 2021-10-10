Twin City Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record 159 and 44 positive cases respectively

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) registered 159 new covid-19 positive cases while Cuttack city (CMC area) recorded 44 cases on October 10.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 38 while 180 persons have recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 159 positive cases detected today, 40 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 119.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 14,626 while the total recovered cases are 1, 10,002. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1033. Active cases in the city are 3570.

Out of the total 38 cases registered in CMC on Sunday, 08 cases are from institutional quarantine, 11 cases from home quarantine and 25 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 44,261 while the recovered cases are 43,367. The active cases today are 803.

A total of 652 Covid-19 positive cases including 92 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,31,696, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.

Among the 652 positives in quarantine there are 380 and local contact 272 cases. Hence, the number of active cases stands at 5,083.

Meanwhile, the new recovery cases stands at 597, taking the total number of 10,18,311. The active stands at 5,083.