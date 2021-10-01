40 passengers narrowly escape as bus skids off road in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: As many as 40 passengers narrowly escaped from falling victim to an accident as the bus in which they were travelling skids off road. The incident took place near Siminai village in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Friday.

As per reports, a private passenger bus named “Krishna “ skidded off the road when it was on its way to Dhenkanal from Angul. However, the skidded off the road and met an accident near Siminai village under Dhenkanal Sadar Police limits.

A total number of 40 passengers were reportedly onboard the bus while the incident took place. However, none of them sustained any grievous injury.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and took hold of the situation. Further investigation in this matter is underway.

Also read:Body of teacher found hanging in locked room in Odisha’s Balasore dist