Body of teacher found hanging in locked room in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Soro: A school teacher was found dead in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday. His body was found hanging in the class room.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar Sial, son of Kamalochan Sial, resident of Chudunga village under Simulia police limits in the district.

As per reports, Ashok was running a home school in Arad Bazar where he was living with his wife and son.

However last night, Ashok had reportedly locked himself inside the house. As the room was not opened for long the locals informed his family members. Accordingly, his father rushed to the spot. As the door was opened the teacher was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The wife of the deceased was not present at home.

While investigation of the case has been taken up by Simulia Police father of the deceased has accused his daughter-in-law, wife of the deceased for the death of his son. He claimed that the lady has an illicit affair and thus she is behind death of his son.

However, Suchismita has denied all the allegations levelled by her father in law.

Simulia IIC said that everything will be clear after the investigation will be completed.

