4 injured after tractor rammed into house in Ganjam of Odisha

Berhampur: In a sad incident as many as four persons sustained injury after a tractor rammed into a house in Ganjam district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Badadumbala village under Digapahandi Police Station limits in the district.

As per reports, the driver of the speeding tractor lost control over the steering while passing through the Bankeshwari temple area. Accordingly, the vehicle rammed into the house of Babula Sethi when it was being driven through a turning.

As a result of the accident, four members of the family, who were present in the house at the time of the incident, sustained injury.

Soon, the locals called for a 108 Ambulance and the injured persons were rushed to the Digapahandi hospital.

After getting information, Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

In another similar incident that took place earlier this month in Odisha a woman was killed as a car rammed into her house at Radhanagar village in Boudh district.

As per reports, a speeding innova car enroute Boudh from Charichhak area lost control over its wheels and rammed into the house killing the woman on the spot.

The driver of the car fled from the scene after the accident. The irate locals blocked the Khordha-Bolangir NH-57, following which vehicular movement was affected due to the road blockade. The villagers demanded compensation for the deceased family members.

Also read: Yellow Warning For Thunderstorm With Lightning And Gusty Surface Wind Issued For 5 Days