Yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind issued for 5 days

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued yellow warnings for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind for next five days.

The Yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind has been issued from today to till June 1.

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 28.05.2023):

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.05.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 29.05.2023):

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Angul.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.05.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 30.05.2023):

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabrangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.05.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 31.05.2023):

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabrangpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 31.05.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 01.06.2023):

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabrangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Temperature Forecast: