4 districts in Odisha record the highest Covid-19 deaths

Bhubaneswar: As many as 47 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Saturday.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,848.

Here is the list of deaths:

1. A 44 years old Male of Angul District.

2. A 57 years old Male of Angul District.

3. A 40 years old Female of Balasore District.

4. A 44 years old Male of Baragarh District.

5. A 60 years old Female of Baragarh District.

6. A 45 years old Male of Baragarh District.

7. A 43 years old Female of Baragarh District.

8. A 55 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9. A 73 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10. A 62 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

11. A 61 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

12. A 60 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

13. A 46 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

14. A 85 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

15. A 51 years old Female of Cuttack District.

16. A 58 years old Male of Cuttack District.

17. A 65 years old Male of Cuttack District.

18. A 71 years old Male of Cuttack District.

19. A 39 years old Male of Dhenkanal District.

20. A 26 years old Male of Gajapati District who was also suffering from Asthma.

21. A 30 years old Male of Ganjam District.

22. A 39 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Rheumatic heart disease.

23. A 38 years old Male of Ganjam District.

24. A 56 years old Male of Jagatsingapur District.

25. A 65 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

26. A 72 years old Male of Jajpur District.

27. A 40 years old Male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Morbidy Obesity.

28. A 42 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

29. A 80 years old Female of Kendrapada District.

30. A 75 years old Male of Kendrapada District.

31. A 40 years old Female of Khurdha District.

32. A 43 years old Male of Khurdha District.

33. A 58 years old Male of Khurdha District.

34. A 70 years old Female of Khurdha District.

35. A 45 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

36. A 68 years old Female of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

37. A 85 years old Female of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

38. A 92 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

39. A 30 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

40. A 60 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

41. A 26 years old Male of Nuapada District.

42. A 40 years old Male of Puri District.

43. A 67 years old Male of Puri District.

44. A 41 years old Male of Puri District.

45. A 56 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

46. A 55 years old Male of Sundergarh District.

47. A 36 years old Male of Sundergarh District who was also suffering from Asthma.