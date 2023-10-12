Man kills 3 year old son in Rourkela of Odisha!

Rourkela: In a truly shocking in incident, a man has killed his three-year-old son in Sundargarh district of Odisha said reports.

According to reports, such a brutal murder took place in Tumran village of Rourkela Brahmanitarang police station in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

It has been reported that the murder was suspected to be a murder due to some kind of a superstition and witchcraft Brahnitarang police reached the spot and are investigating.

The Brahnitarang police has reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.