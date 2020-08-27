covid cases odisha
3384 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Nearly 91k Affected In The State Till Date

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 3384 tested Covid positive in Odisha in the past 24 hours, the details were shared by the information and public relations department on Thursday.

When 2128 cases were reported from quarantine centres, 1256 were local contacts. Khurda records highest ever spike at 587 positives.

The Covid tally reached 90,986 in the state with detection of the new cases.

District wise cases: 

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 119

3. Bargarh: 157

4. Bhadrak: 82

5. Balangir: 99

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 492

8. Deogarh: 16

9. Dhenkanal: 60

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 177

12. Jagatsinghpur: 43

13. Jajpur: 176

14. Jharsuguda: 94

15. Kalahandi: 27

16. Kandhamal: 58

17. Kendrapada: 76

18. Keonjhar: 63

19. Khurda: 587

20. Koraput: 89

21. Malkangiri: 44

22. Mayurbhanj: 177

23. Nawarangpur: 31

24. Nayagarh: 76

25. Nuapada: 19

26. Puri: 121

27. Rayagada: 154

28. Sambalpur: 182

29. Sonepur: 37

30. Sundargarh: 101

