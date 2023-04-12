30 illegal houses on govt land to be demolished in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The police is slated to demolish the 30-plus houses illegally built on government land in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, said reports.

The police will also demolish the house of Raghav Jena, in the mastermind in the Nayapalli land grabbing case. The Nayapalli police had issued a notice with the help of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Furthermore it is worth mentioning that, the bulldozer will be run over the houses in Jharpada area of Bhubaneswar today. The police had arrested five accused in this incident on April 10, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that the mastermind of the entire plot Raghav Jena is still in the hiding. To catch him, 3 special teams have been formed in and outside the State.

As many as seven people were arrested in Bhubaneswar on March 30, 2023 on the charges of forcefully demolishing shops in the capital city of Odisha. Two lady bouncers had also been arrested in this connection.

On March 25, 2023 four such cases were registered in which a group of criminals demolished two shops under Nayapalli PS limit. The criminals with their henchmen bulldozed two shops and completely demolished them.

In this connection four cases were registered in Nayapalli on March 25 and were simultaneously investigated. In the first case, it was complained that on March 24 night his shops were forcefully demolished by miscreants using JCB and other machines, damaging all the articles kept in the shops.

Similarly, the second case it was complained that on March 24 night the criminals terrorized and looted their valuables.

The miscreants allegedly reached the spot in bus, bikes and JCB and demolished the structures. When the shop owners and local residents opposed, the criminals took them as hostage and looted their mobile phones.

The accused persons have been identified as Nakula Makakud of Malipada, Chandaka, Asish Jena of Niladri Vihar, Dipka Ku Das of Baramunda, Laxmikanta Das of Science Park Basti, Rajesh Ku Patra of Pipli, Pradeep Ku Baliarsingh of Delanga and Asish Ku Ray of Andharua.

The criminals arrested are professional criminals and earlier involved in different criminal cases. By profession they are bouncers who are hired by criminals for such illegal activities.

