Gang of robbers arrested from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a huge success to the Comissionerate Police a gang of robbers has been caught by the Khandagiri police station on Wednesday.

According to reports, a veteran robber Karthik Jena and one other identified as Satya Sagar Pradhan have been arrested by the police.

It is worth mentioning that, cash worth Rs. 4,200/-, eight vanity bags, four mobile phones and a bike has been seized from them.

Furthermore, Karthik is a resident of Balianta in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, whereas Satya Sagar is a resident of Palashpali area in Bhubaneswar.

There are more than 20 cases registered against them in Khandgiri, Badagada, Lingaraj, Airport, Dhauli police stations. The accused targeted the vehicle in which women were passengers.

Khandagiri police arrested with the help of Team 60 and POPD team. The robbers were regulars at various bars in Bhubaneswar.