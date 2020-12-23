covid death odisha
3 Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1,846

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as three more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,846.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 68-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.

2.A 80-year-old male of Balasore.

3.A 64-year-old male of Sundargarh district who expired due to Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

