3 students injured following explosion in a School in Odisha’s Kandhamal district

Baliguda: In a shocking incident as many as three students got injured today following an explosion in a school in Kandhamal district of Odisha. The explosion took place in a private school complex in Kaumunda village under Rutungia Panchayat of Baliguda Block in the district.

As per reports, there was an explosive in the pocket of a student which exploded in the school premises while three students were playing after the recess break.

As many as three students got injured in this case while condition of two of them are said to be critical. Following the incident, all the three students were rushed to the Sub Divisional Hospital in Baliguda. One of them was sent to home after primary treatment. Yet, since condition of the other two students was critical, one of them was shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur while the other was shifted to the Phulbani District Head Quarter Hospital.

Reportedly, one of the student has sustained critical injury on one of his palms. However, how the explosion took place is yet to be ascertained.

After getting information Baliguda Police rushed to the spot and initiated investigation. Police are probing further to know how come the explosive was in the pocket of the student. Further investigation of the case is underway.