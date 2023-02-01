President Draupadi Murmu To Visit Odisha On February 10

Bhubaneswar: President Draupadi Murmu is slated to visit Odisha on February 10 said reports. The President will be chief guest at the 2nd convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University.

It is worth mentioning that President Murmu will be visiting Odisha for the second time after taking oath as the President of India.

The President is scheduled to visit the famous Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on February 11. Further, the President shall inaugurate the 2nd Indian Rice Congress at ICAR in Cuttack on the same day.

If reports are to be believed, the visit will be for two day only. The official information about the visit has been provided by the Rastrapati Bhawan.

It is noteworthy that, President Murmu is the first ever Odia to occupy the seat. She was sworn-in on July 25, 2022 as the President of India.