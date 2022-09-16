3 out of 7 injured persons turn critical as cylinder explodes in Odisha’s Cuttack dist

Cuttack: In a sad incident, as many as three persons became critical while four others sustained injury after a cylinder exploded in Cuttack district of Odisha today. The incident took place in the Padamal village under Kanpur Police station in Narsinghpur area of the district.

The injured persons are Utsav Barik, Soubhagya Sahu, Bisambar Nayak, Suryamani Rana, Muralidhar Nayak, Brajabandhu Sahu, Dillip Mahalik, Anand Rout and Arakshit Nayak. Out of these people, Utsav Barik, Soubhagya Sahu and Bisambar Nayak have sustained critical injury.

As per reports, as many as 7 people sustained injury after a cylinder exploded in Padamal village. Out of the injured persons 3 have sustained critical injury. Also, two rooms gutted due to the explosion.

All the injured persons were rushed to Kanpur hospital for treatment following the incident. As health condition of the critical injured persons deteriorated they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The cylinder exploded in the house of Dandadhar Sahu. The reason of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Soon, the firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames.