3 Of A Family Found Dead On Railway Tracks In Odisha

Koraput: A man his son and daughter have been found dead on the railway tracks under Laxmipur police limits in Koraput District today.

The bodies were found in a mutilated state the reason of the death is however yet to be ascertained.

One of the three deceased has been identified as: Markand Bisoi. He was a resident of nearby Pudapadu village.

The exact reason behind the death is being investigated by the police.