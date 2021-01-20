3 Killed In Head On Collision In Malkangiri District Of Odisha

Malkangiri: In an unfortunate incident, three youth were killed in a head-on bike collision in Bijapadar Ghat of Malkangiri district in Odisha.

According to sources, one bike was en-route from Malkangiri to Jeypore while the other bike was coming from the opposite direction. Both the bikes lost their balance and collided head-on.

The dead bodies were lying on the road for a long time.

On being informed, the police arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies.