3 Killed In Head On Collision In Malkangiri District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
bike accident in malkangiri
Representative Image

Malkangiri: In an unfortunate incident, three youth were killed in a head-on bike collision in Bijapadar Ghat of Malkangiri district in Odisha.

According to sources, one bike was en-route from Malkangiri to Jeypore while the other bike was coming from the opposite direction. Both the bikes lost their balance and collided head-on.

The dead bodies were lying on the road for a long time.

On being informed, the police arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies.

