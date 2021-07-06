3 Dead, 1 Critical In Road Accident In Kalahandi Of Odisha

Kalahandi: A tragic road accident occurred near Murlapadar village under Junagarh police limits in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Monday night in which three people have lost their lives and one has been critically injured.

The three deceased have been identified as Pintu Majhi, Sadanand Majhi of Meriabandhali village and Raju Bagarti of Chanchara bhadi village.

Reportedly, all of them had were en-route to Junagarh from Jharbandh in a bike late on Monday night. The bike lost balance over the wheels near Murlapadar and crashed with a tree on the roadside in which four of them sustained critical injuries.

The locals rushed them to a local hospital for immediate medical treatment where the doctor pronounced Pintu, Sadanand and Raju brought dead.

The critically injured, identified as Mukesh Majhi of Jharbandh village, is under treatment at the hospital.