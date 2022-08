Khurda: As much as 25 kgs of ganja has been seized by the Khurda town police from the market in Khurda beside the National Highway on Sunday.

According to reports, the police got a tip-off and conducted a raid in the Tata market beside National Highway Number 16.

One person has been arrested in this matter by the Town Police of Khurda. As much as 25 kgs of ganja has been seized.

Further details in this matter are awaited.