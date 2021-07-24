25 COVID deaths, 207 new cases reported in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reported 25 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BMC on its Twitter handle this evening said that the COVID death toll in the BMC area rose to 736 with the death of 25 patients.

Likewise, a total of 207 new COVID positive cases including 163 local contacts and 44 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of BMC.

Similarly, 116 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery tally to 95075.

Meanwhile, the active cases in under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also rose to 1863.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today: