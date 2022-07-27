231 Covid Positive cases registered in Twin City of Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: Another 231 Covid positive cases has been registered in Twin City of Odisha in 24 hours. As on July 27, 2022, Bhubaneswar has recorded 202 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 29 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 202 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,62,621. The recovered cases are 1,59,991. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1416. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 148.

Similarly, 29 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 15 cases were local contact cases while 14 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,480. The active cases are 227 while the total number of deaths is 429. The recovered cases in 24 hours is 38.

There has been a marked rise in Covid positive cases in Odisha at 1174 on Wednesday informed Information and Public Relations Department.

There are as many as 155 children who have been affected with Covid in the past 24 hours. Out of the total cases, 688 are quarantine cases while the rest 486 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7011 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded highest number of cases at 316 followed by Sundargarh with 261 positives.