2 minor girls meet watery grave in Balasore

Balasore: In an unfortunate incident, two minor girl met a tragic fate after they drowned while bathing in the pond in Odangi village under Sadar police limits of Balasore district today.

Reports say, the minor girls aged between 10 years to 12 years had gone to the village pond to take bath, when they lost balance and drowned.

On hearing their screams, the villagers rushed near the pond and rescued the duo. They immediately shifted them to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for medical aid. But they were declared brought dead by the doctors.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the incident.

More details awaited.