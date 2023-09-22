Heart-wrenching! Man with minor daughter dies after drowning pond in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man with his minor daughter died today after drowning in a pond at a village in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.

The deceased have been identified as Maheshwar Nayak and his daughter Mandakini Nayak.

According to reports, Maheshwar and Mandakini of Khankarai village under the jurisdiction of Gondia police station in the district were taking bath in the village pond. However, they slipped into the deep water accidentally and drowned in the pond as they could not come out of the deep water.

Some locals even tried to save the father-daughter. But they could not and called the local fire services personnel. Soon, a team of fire fighters reached the spot, pulled the two out of water and rushed them to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment. Unfortunately, the doctors declared both of them brought dead.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate mishap.