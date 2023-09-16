2 minor girls go missing while bathing in canal in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Two minor girls went missing on Saturday while they were taking bath in a canal in Kandhamal district of Odisha. One of the girls has been rescued while the other is still missing. The incident took place Polapali canal in Shaliguda village under Judabali Panchayat in Kotgarh block.

As per reports, fire fighters with the help of the locals managed to rescue Class IX student Ananti Gontia while the other girl, a class X student Chandini Malik is still missing.

Reportedly, after returning from the school the two girls had gone to the canal to take bath when they slipped and dragged into the deep water.

Hearing the girl’s scream, the villagers rushed near them to rescue. They informed the fire brigade and the fire fighters arrived at the scene immediately. The rescue operation of the other student is underway while Kotgarh Tehsildar Dibakar Majhi and BDO Arjun Pradhan are present at the scene.