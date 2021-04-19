Keonjhar: The Keonjhar Forest Department has registered a success lately. Two mining mafias have been arrested by the Department on Monday.

As per reports, the Forest Range Officer of Champua conducted raid on Sunday night when the mafias were trying to take away minerals from Nayagarh panchayat of Keonjhar district. The officials seized a Dumper vehicle that was engaged in transportation of the minerals and arrested two persons in this connection.

Further probe of the case is underway to find out involvement of other mafias in such act. The locals have expressed their concern over illegal transport of precious minerals from the district.