Banspal: In a sad development an old woman from Banspal area is struggling hard for living a life. Despite physical pain and social isolation she has not lost hope.

Damani from Banspal area in Keonjhar district of Odisha lost her husband few years back. Her son and daughter in law drove her away from home. Yet, it was not all the story. She got affected with chronic disease for which she is experiencing pain always.

As per reports, after her son and daughter in law drove her away from home, she took shelter at a neighbour’s house. She was working as a labourer for a livelihood. However, later she got affected with sores that grew in her private part. It then aggravated for which the family that had given her shelter, drove her away from the house.

The villagers came to the help of Damani. They made a polythene shelter for her. However, after she was developed with the sores, the villagers even did not felt it safe to keep her in the village.

The victim woman needs immediate treatment. In this connection Banspal CHC medical officer said that she will soon be provided with treatment. However, it has been demanded that the woman not only needs treatment but she also needs rehabilitation.