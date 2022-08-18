2 killed in landslide inside cave in Koraput

Koraput: In a tragic incident, two men reportedly died in a landslide which occurred inside a cave in Boipariguda block of Koraput district in Odisha today.

According to reports, Trilochan Dharua and Jaydev Dharua of Haladigunda village went to a nearby forest to collect forest produce on Tuesday.

They took shelter in a cave on the bank of the Saberi River as it rained. Unfortunately, they died inside cave following a landslide.

However, the matter came to light only today when some villagers went to the river for fishing. As they went inside the cave, they spotted bodies of Trilochan and Jaydev crushed under the chunks of rocks.

Later, they informed about the matter to the Ramagiri police and fire brigade team, who reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

Soon, the mortal remains of the duos were sent to the Boipariguda hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the district Redcorss society has given a compensation of Rs 10,000 to each of the family members of the deceased.