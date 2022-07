Gajapati: Landslide has taken place in Gajapati district of Odisha due to incessant monsoon-related rains said reports on Sunday.

According to reports, since there has been incessant rains in Gumma of Gajapati district since the past few days the landslide took place.

The landslide has taken place from the mountain and water and mud has gushed into the village with full force.