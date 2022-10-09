2 dead, 16 critical by Lightning strike during football match in Rourkela

Sundargah: In a tragic incident, at least 2 were killed and as many as 16 were reported critically injured after a lightning struck the playground where the boys were playing a football match in Baneilata village under Nuagaon block here in Odisha this afternoon.

The identity of the youths is yet to be ascertained and some of the injured victims are identified as minors, said sources. Besides, the information also added that the victims are of the age group between (14 to 15) years.

According to reports, the victim boys were playing a football match on the village playground. Suddenly, a lightning struck the playground. As a result, 2 boys died on the spot and 16 were critically injured, by the lightning strike.

Soon, the villagers rushed the injured boys to Rourkela Government hospital for treatment.

After getting news about the mishap, Biramitrapur Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Shankar Oram reached the hospital and enquired regarding the treatment of the victims.

It is to be noted that in a similar incident of a lightning mishap on October 4, at least two young boys were killed due to lightning strike in Jajpur district of Odisha. The incident took place in Bhubanpur village in Madhupurgarh panchayat under Dharmasala block