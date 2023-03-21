2 dead in road accident in Bhubaneswar

Khurda: In a tragic incident, as many as two persons have died in a road accident in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The accident took place on Tuesday morning. According to reports, two people died after a pick up van hit a stationary truck.

According to reports, the incident took place near Pitapalli Chhak in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar under Infocity police limits.

The Infocity police has reached the spot and seized the bodies and sent it for postmortem. The identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.