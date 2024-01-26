2 dead, 10 critical in horrendous road accident in Jeypore of Odisha

Jeypore: In a horrendous accident as many as two persons were killed while ten people sustained critical injury in Jeypore of Koraput district in Odisha on Friday. The two persons reportedly died on the spot.

As per reports, the accident took place near a Dhaba on the Borigumma-Bijapur road. The visual of the accident has been caged in a CCTV camera and the visual is available.

As per the CCTV footage the accident took place involving mainly three vehicles. A speeding scorpio vehicle first hit an Auto from rear side and dragged it to the roadside. In this accident another bike rider who was coming from the opposite side.

The injured persons have been rushed to Jeypore hospital.

Further information awaited.