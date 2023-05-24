2 critical as group clash erupts in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: On Wednesday, as many as two persons sustained critical injury after a group clash erupted in Balasore of Odisha. One of the injured youths sustained bullet injury while the other was attacked with sharp weapons.

The two injured persons have been identified as Pinku Das and Babul Das. Pinku sustained the bullet injury and Babul was attacked with sharp weapon.

As per reports, a group clash erupted at the Remuna Golei area under the Industrial Area Police Station limit in the district today at about 6 pm.

The reason behind the attack is said to be past enmity.

Reportedly, shots were fired at a youth on the overbridge while the miscreants chased the other youth and attacked him with sharp weapons.

Following the incident, the locals rushed the two injured persons to Remuna Hospital. Later, as the health condition of the youth who has sustained bullet injury, deteriorated, he was shifted to the Balasore district headquarters hospital.

The two critically injured youths are said to be from the Mandarpur area under Remuna Police limits.

After getting information, Industrial Area Police rushed to the spot and initiated a probe. Further investigation of the case is underway.