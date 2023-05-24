Maoist camp busted in Odisha’s Kandhamal, huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered, watch

Kandhamal: A Maoist camp was busted on Wednesday in Kandhamal district of Odisha while huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Reportedly, one .303 Rifle, two other Rifles, electric wire, tiffin IEDs, pregnancy kits and other camp articles of Maoists were recovered from the Maoist camp in the Budhanai Reserve Forest area under Tumudibandh Police Station limits.

Based on reliable intelligence input about the presence of a group of armed cadres (about 20-22) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in Budhanai Reserve Forest under Tumudibandh PS of Kandhamal district and their plan to carry out subversive attacks, an operation was launched in the area by SOG and District Police.

On 24.05.2023 in the early morning hours, the operational team came across a group of Maoists inside the Budhanai Reserve Forest area under Tumudibandh PS.

On seeing the police team, the Maoists started indiscriminate fire upon the police team. The operational team retaliated the fire in self-defence observing due formalities.

The exchange of fire continued for about half an hour. Taking advantage of the forest terrain the Maoists managed to escape.

During the subsequent search in the area, a Maoist camp was detected from which one .303 Rifle, two other Rifles, electric wire, tiffin IEDs, pregnancy kit and other camp articles of Maoists have been recovered.

Blood stains were also found at the spot suggesting injury to a few Maoist cadres in this exchange of fire.

Senior officers are monitoring the development. Combing operation is continuing in the said area. More SOG and CRPF teams have been deployed to intensify the operation.