2 critical after falling from under construction building in Bhubaneswar

Bhubanewar: In a tragic incident, at least two people sustained critical injury after falling from the third floor of an under construction building in the capital city of Odisha.

As per reports, the two labourers were working in the under construction building in Nayapalli area when the accident took place. The two fell from the third floor of the under construction building.

After witnessing the mishap, the other workers shouted for help and the two workers were rushed to the Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar.

After getting information Nayapalli Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The said under construction building is said to be owned by a former minister.

Also read: