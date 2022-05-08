2 Covid-19 cases were reported in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The Coronavirus cases in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar has remained below 5 today.

As on May 8, 2022 Bhubaneswar has recorded only 2 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 2 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,56,601. The recovered cases are 1,55,322. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 63. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours are 3.

Odisha on Sunday reported 71 new Covid cases including sixty six child, informed to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department. The positive tally stands at 12,88,202.

Reportedly, among the 71, seven patients are in quarantine, and sixty four are local contacts. The active cases in Odisha currently stand at 160.

Today, Rayagada recorded the highest Covid cases with sixty four positives followed by Balasore, Khurda with two positive cases while, state pool, Kandhamal and Nuapada recorded one case each.