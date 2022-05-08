Cyclonic Storm ‘ASANI’ intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, here’s all you need to know about it now

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the cyclonic Storm ‘ASANI’ over Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 5.30 PM over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 88.2°E, about 610 km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 500 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 810 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 880 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha).

It is very likely to move northwestwards till 10th May night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.