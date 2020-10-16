15 more succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha, death toll mounts to 1104

Bhubaneswar: The COVID toll in Odisha rose to 1,104 as 15 more patients succumb to COVID in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1. A 65-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 60-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

3. A 56-year old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4. A 63-year old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

5. A 47-year old male of Cuttack who was also suffering from CAD & Diabetes.

6. A 30-year old male of Cuttack who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

7. A 60-year old male of Jagatsinghpur.

8. A 62-year old male of Jharsuguda who was also suffering from CVA, Diabetes & Hypertensions.

9. An 18-year old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10. A 70-year old male of Nabarangpur district.

11. A 46-year old male of Nabarangpur district.

12. A 74-year old male of Puri district.

13. A 60-year old male of Sambalpur who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

14. A 45-year old male of Rourkela who was also suffering from Diabetes.

15. A 60-year old male of Sambalpur district.