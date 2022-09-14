13 feet long Russell’s viper snake seen crossing busy road in Odisha’s Ganjam: Watch

Berhampur: A huge Russell’s viper snake was found yesterday crossing a busy street in Ganjam district of Odisha in the night. Traffic came to standstill for a while after witnessing the huge snake crossing the road. Video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

As per reports, a 13 feet long Russell’s viper snake was found on the bridge on River Moulabhananja in the Digapahandi- Podamari road in Ganjam district on Tuesday night. The snake was not in a good position to move quickly and it took long time to cross the road. However, people who were then travelling on the road stood on both side of the huge reptile to allow it to move to the other side of the road.

The scene is interesting and also scary. People including pedestrians and car riders are waiting to give way to the giant reptile. The Viper then manages to crawl into a roadside bush. While the clip seems interesting owing to the human-snake behaviour, it is frightening to witness the huge size of the Russell’s viper and the way it is moving forward.

Earlier, in another similar incident a huge anaconda had been witnessed crossing the road while pedestrians and vehicles waited with patience so that the snake can cross the road. The video went viral.

Last month a huge snake was rescued from the worship room of a house in Bhadrak district of Odisha by the snake experts. The video was posted to YouTube. The snake was described as a trinket snake by the rescuer.